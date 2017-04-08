No winner of tonight's Lotto worth over €7m

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot worth over €7m, although there was one winner of €71,875.

The next Lotto jackpot will be worth almost €7.5m.

Lotto Results: Saturday, April 08, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 14
    • 15
    • 24
    • 26
    • 29
    • 31
    • 9



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 6
    • 12
    • 30
    • 34
    • 35
    • 18



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €7,158,486

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 10
    • 11
    • 12
    • 16
    • 47
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 1
    • 15
    • 19
    • 30
    • 32
    • 35
    • 41



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €0

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €0

    • 4
    • 10
    • 11
    • 12
    • 16
    • 47
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €0

    • 1
    • 15
    • 19
    • 30
    • 32
    • 35
    • 41



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: lotto

 

