No winner of tonight's Lotto worth over €7m
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot worth over €7m, although there was one winner of €71,875.
The next Lotto jackpot will be worth almost €7.5m.
Lotto Results: Saturday, April 08, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 14
- 15
- 24
- 26
- 29
- 31
- 9
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 6
- 12
- 30
- 34
- 35
- 18
Lotto Results - Jackpot €7,158,486
- 2
- 7
- 9
- 35
- 41
- 45
- 22
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 10
- 11
- 12
- 16
- 47
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 1
- 15
- 19
- 30
- 32
- 35
- 41
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €0
- 2
- 7
- 9
- 35
- 41
- 45
- 22
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €0
- 4
- 10
- 11
- 12
- 16
- 47
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €0
- 1
- 15
- 19
- 30
- 32
- 35
- 41
