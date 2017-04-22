No winner of tonight's Lotto worth more than €9.5m
22/04/2017 - 21:17:14
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot worth €9,533,603, although were three winners of €45,742.
The next Lotto jackpot is estimated to be at least €10m.
Lotto Results: Saturday, April 22, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 4
- 10
- 16
- 17
- 26
- 28
- 36
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 16
- 19
- 31
- 32
- 34
- 13
Lotto Results - Jackpot €9,533,603
- 13
- 17
- 18
- 25
- 26
- 27
- 12
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 13
- 14
- 24
- 27
- 37
- 44
- 43
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 2
- 19
- 24
- 28
- 34
- 35
- 14
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 13
- 17
- 18
- 25
- 26
- 27
- 12
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 13
- 14
- 24
- 27
- 37
- 44
- 43
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 19
- 24
- 28
- 34
- 35
- 14
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 6
- 8
- 12
- 28
- 37
- 1
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 9
- 10
- 13
- 15
- 16
- 34
- 18
