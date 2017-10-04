No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €4m
04/10/2017 - 21:09:59Back to Ireland Home
There was no winner of the jackpot worth €4,354,113 in tonight's Lotto draw.
26,000 players won prizes.
There was also no winner of the top prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and lotto Plus 2 draws.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 10
- 18
- 21
- 25
- 27
- 28
- 33
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 9
- 15
- 23
- 25
- 31
- 3
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,354,113
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 26,000 players won prizes
- 15
- 18
- 24
- 28
- 33
- 47
- 43
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize
- 23
- 24
- 29
- 30
- 38
- 44
- 39
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize
- 1
- 4
- 23
- 26
- 41
- 43
- 46
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 15
- 18
- 24
- 28
- 33
- 47
- 43
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 23
- 24
- 29
- 30
- 38
- 44
- 39
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 4
- 23
- 26
- 41
- 43
- 46
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 4
- 8
- 20
- 21
- 31
- 35
- 16
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
KEYWORDS: Lotto, Lotto Results
- 12
- 19
- 22
- 26
- 27
- 31
- 17
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
More in this section
Liam Cosgrave obituary: More than most, it could be said he did the State some service
Former Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave dies at 97
Gardaí seize firearm and arrest two during operation targeting organised crime in Dublin
Irish Refugee Council calls on Flanagan to expand on promise to allow asylum seekers to work
Most Read in Ireland
Cork woman who witnessed Las Vegas shooting: ‘It will haunt me forever’
“I ended up in the kitchen of the Irish bar in the hotel. My mam and dad and mother-in-law where under tables. Everyone was screaming, running and crying."
West of Ireland ticket holder scoops €500k in Euromillions Plus as €190m jackpot rolls on
Tonight's Euromillions jackpot was a whopping €190m, but the prize remains unclaimed.
Mayo village produces Ireland's latest €500k Euromillions winner
A small village in Co Mayo is celebrating this morning after it emerged a local store sold a winning Euromillions Plus ticket.
Helmet and life jacket found on beach belonged to Rescue 116 crewman Ciarán Smith
Gardaí have confirmed that equipment discovered on a Mayo beach over the weekend belonged to a crew member of the missing Rescue 116 helicopter.
Mothers of premature babies to be given extended maternity leave
Maternity leave is being extended for mothers whose babies are born prematurely.
Government urged to drop tax cut plans in Budget
The Government is being urged to ditch plans for tax cuts in the Budget.
Man armed with handgun robs van delivering cash to bank in Dublin
Gardaí are seeking witnesses to a cash in transit robbery earlier today.
Cork couple prepared to leave city property bought by fund 'next year'
A couple are prepared to leave a Cork property acquired by a fund and return to the Netherlands by the end of March next year, the High Court has heard.
Join the conversation - comment here