No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €4m

There was no winner of the jackpot worth €4,354,113 in tonight's Lotto draw.

26,000 players won prizes.

There was also no winner of the top prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and lotto Plus 2 draws.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, October 04, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 10
    • 18
    • 21
    • 25
    • 27
    • 28
    • 33



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 9
    • 15
    • 23
    • 25
    • 31
    • 3



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,354,113

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 26,000 players won prizes

    • 15
    • 18
    • 24
    • 28
    • 33
    • 47
    • 43



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize

    • 23
    • 24
    • 29
    • 30
    • 38
    • 44
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize

    • 1
    • 4
    • 23
    • 26
    • 41
    • 43
    • 46



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 15
    • 18
    • 24
    • 28
    • 33
    • 47
    • 43



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 23
    • 24
    • 29
    • 30
    • 38
    • 44
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 23
    • 26
    • 41
    • 43
    • 46



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 4
    • 8
    • 20
    • 21
    • 31
    • 35
    • 16



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 12
    • 19
    • 22
    • 26
    • 27
    • 31
    • 17



