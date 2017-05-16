No winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot worth over €2.5m
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2,560,484.
However there were over 34,000 players who won prizes including two winners of the match 5 + Bonus prize of €32,602.
Lotto Results: Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 9
- 15
- 17
- 31
- 35
- 3
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 8
- 27
- 28
- 30
- 36
- 4
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €98,136,932
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.
- 8
- 11
- 15
- 20
- 30
- 3
- 8
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize.
- 2
- 16
- 25
- 31
- 32
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €0
- 14
- 16
- 25
- 26
- 27
- 37
- 6
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €0
- 17
- 19
- 20
- 21
- 25
- 33
- 27
