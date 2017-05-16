No winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot worth over €2.5m

A cyclist has been killed after a road accident in Co. Cork.

A post mortem is expected to be carried out today on the body of well-known Limerick criminal defence solicitor John Devane.

Jason Scannell shouted at the public gallery as he was jailed for eight years, with the last two suspended.

A former Leeds United and Republic of Ireland youth team football player has been remanded in custody after he was charged in connection with a cannabis seizure in Dublin.

The father of a 13-year-old Clare teen and theschool he attended have dismissed media reports and speculation that emerged over the weekend which suggested the teenager had taken his own life as a result of bullying, writes Gordon Deegan.

A vulnerable intellectually disabled young woman whose mental age is about ten was removed by gardai in a filthy, distressed and apparently drugged state from a traveller camp several days after leaving a private care facility, the High Court has heard.

Kalem Murphy has been found safe and well.

Latest: Gardaí investigating the death of a woman who fell down a flight of stairs in a house in Kilkenny have issued an appeal for witnesses.