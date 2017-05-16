No winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot worth over €2.5m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2,560,484.

However there were over 34,000 players who won prizes including two winners of the match 5 + Bonus prize of €32,602.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, May 16, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 31
    • 35
    • 3



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 8
    • 27
    • 28
    • 30
    • 36
    • 4



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €98,136,932

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.

    • 8
    • 11
    • 15
    • 20
    • 30
    • 3
    • 8



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 16
    • 25
    • 31
    • 32



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €0

    • 14
    • 16
    • 25
    • 26
    • 27
    • 37
    • 6



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €0

    • 17
    • 19
    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 33
    • 27



