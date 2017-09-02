No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth more than €2.5m
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth more than €2.5m.
The numbers drawn were 7, 11, 18, 23, 8 and 40. The bonus number was 37.
One lucky winner walked away with more than €100k and 44 people won €873.
Lotto Results: Saturday, September 02, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 5
- 7
- 14
- 15
- 19
- 31
- 28
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 16
- 20
- 22
- 4
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,550,894
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 44,000 players won prizes including one winner of €109,333.
- 7
- 11
- 18
- 23
- 28
- 40
- 37
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the South
- 1
- 5
- 13
- 31
- 33
- 39
- 32
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto PLus 2 top prize
- 7
- 21
- 24
- 34
- 37
- 39
- 46
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 11
- 18
- 23
- 28
- 40
- 37
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 5
- 13
- 31
- 33
- 39
- 32
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 21
- 24
- 34
- 37
- 39
- 46
