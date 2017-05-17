No winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot worth almost €3m
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €3m.
However over 25,000 players won prizes including one winner of €47,692.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 4
- 5
- 8
- 15
- 24
- 28
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 6
- 13
- 14
- 19
- 28
- 30
- 36
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,970,441
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot. Over 25,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €47,692.00
- 11
- 32
- 39
- 41
- 42
- 44
- 9
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 4
- 7
- 11
- 15
- 23
- 28
- 46
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 22
- 23
- 26
- 32
- 41
- 46
- 40
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 11
- 32
- 39
- 41
- 42
- 44
- 9
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 7
- 11
- 15
- 23
- 28
- 46
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 22
- 23
- 26
- 32
- 41
- 46
- 40
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 5
- 9
- 28
- 29
- 37
- 39
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 3
- 17
- 23
- 31
- 37
- 34
