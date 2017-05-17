No winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot worth almost €3m

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €3m.

However over 25,000 players won prizes including one winner of €47,692.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, May 17, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 8
    • 15
    • 24
    • 28



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 13
    • 14
    • 19
    • 28
    • 30
    • 36



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,970,441

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot. Over 25,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €47,692.00

    • 11
    • 32
    • 39
    • 41
    • 42
    • 44
    • 9



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 4
    • 7
    • 11
    • 15
    • 23
    • 28
    • 46



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 22
    • 23
    • 26
    • 32
    • 41
    • 46
    • 40



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 32
    • 39
    • 41
    • 42
    • 44
    • 9



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 7
    • 11
    • 15
    • 23
    • 28
    • 46



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 22
    • 23
    • 26
    • 32
    • 41
    • 46
    • 40



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 5
    • 9
    • 28
    • 29
    • 37
    • 39



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 3
    • 17
    • 23
    • 31
    • 37
    • 34



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: lotto

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland