No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth almost €11m
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot.
The next draw will take place on Wednesday, May 3 and is worth an estimated €11.5m
Lotto Results: Saturday, April 29, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 11
- 12
- 14
- 15
- 25
- 34
- 24
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 12
- 29
- 31
- 34
- 36
- 33
Lotto Results - Jackpot €10,914,532
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 53,000 players won prizes including one Match 5 + Bonus winner getting €92,652.
- 3
- 12
- 16
- 21
- 39
- 44
- 47
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 9
- 14
- 16
- 18
- 24
- 45
- 39
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 16
- 21
- 22
- 24
- 29
- 33
- 44
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 12
- 16
- 21
- 39
- 44
- 47
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 14
- 16
- 18
- 24
- 45
- 39
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 16
- 21
- 22
- 24
- 29
- 33
- 44
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 19
- 28
- 20
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 8
- 24
- 26
- 28
- 32
- 37
- 7
