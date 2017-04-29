No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth almost €11m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot.

The next draw will take place on Wednesday, May 3 and is worth an estimated €11.5m

Lotto Results: Saturday, April 29, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 11
    • 12
    • 14
    • 15
    • 25
    • 34
    • 24



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 12
    • 29
    • 31
    • 34
    • 36
    • 33



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €10,914,532

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 53,000 players won prizes including one Match 5 + Bonus winner getting €92,652.

    • 3
    • 12
    • 16
    • 21
    • 39
    • 44
    • 47



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 9
    • 14
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 45
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 16
    • 21
    • 22
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 44



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 12
    • 16
    • 21
    • 39
    • 44
    • 47



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 14
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 45
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 16
    • 21
    • 22
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 44



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 7
    • 8
    • 9
    • 10
    • 19
    • 28
    • 20



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 24
    • 26
    • 28
    • 32
    • 37
    • 7



