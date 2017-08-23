No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €8.8m
23/08/2017 - 21:28:57Back to Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €8.8m.
The winning numbers were 7, 19, 30, 31, 37, 42 and the bonus number was 35.
More than 350,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw, including 21 winners of €1,721
Saturday's jackpot is heading for €9.5m.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 5
- 7
- 15
- 28
- 32
- 36
- 22
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 8
- 12
- 14
- 15
- 26
- 20
Lotto Results - Jackpot €8,773,601
- 7
- 19
- 30
- 31
- 37
- 42
- 35
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 10
- 19
- 28
- 30
- 42
- 17
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 2
- 6
- 7
- 10
- 14
- 16
- 3
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 19
- 30
- 31
- 37
- 42
- 35
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 10
- 19
- 28
- 30
- 42
- 17
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 6
- 7
- 10
- 14
- 16
- 3
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 4
- 17
- 24
- 27
- 33
- 34
- 5
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
KEYWORDS: lotto
- 8
- 12
- 17
- 28
- 31
- 34
- 26
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Latest: Six people in hospital, one in serious condition, after pedestrians hit by car in Dublin
Latest: Gardaí ruled out any link to terrorist activity.
Met Éireann issues Status Orange Thunder Warning
A nationwide Status Orange Thunder Warning has been issued by Met Éireann this morning.
Two fight for lives after Dublin crash; gardaí appeal for witnesses
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash at the junction of Adelaide Rd and Earlsfort Tce, Dublin 2 yesterday evening.
38 Leaving Cert results permanently withheld as students accused of cheating
Students have had a total of 38 Leaving Cert results permanently withheld over suspected cheating.
Lightning leaves 2,000 with no electricity; flooding reported in four counties
Around 2,000 customers are without power following lightning strikes.
Cork fraudster tricked terminal cancer sufferer out of her life savings
A "fantasist" who posed as a barrister to trick a terminal cancer sufferer out of her life savings has been jailed by a British court for eight years.
Two in hospital following 'serious' traffic accident in Cork
Two people are in hospital following what Gardaí are calling "a serious road traffic collision" in Cork today.
Baby rushed to hospital after flight diverts to Shannon Airport
A young baby has been rushed to hospital after a flight diverted to Shannon Airport this afternoon.
Join the conversation - comment here