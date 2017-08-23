No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €8.8m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €8.8m.

The winning numbers were 7, 19, 30, 31, 37, 42 and the bonus number was 35.

More than 350,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw, including 21 winners of €1,721

Saturday's jackpot is heading for €9.5m.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, August 23, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 5
    • 7
    • 15
    • 28
    • 32
    • 36
    • 22



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 8
    • 12
    • 14
    • 15
    • 26
    • 20



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €8,773,601

    • 7
    • 19
    • 30
    • 31
    • 37
    • 42
    • 35



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 10
    • 19
    • 28
    • 30
    • 42
    • 17



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 2
    • 6
    • 7
    • 10
    • 14
    • 16
    • 3



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 19
    • 30
    • 31
    • 37
    • 42
    • 35



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 10
    • 19
    • 28
    • 30
    • 42
    • 17



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 6
    • 7
    • 10
    • 14
    • 16
    • 3



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 4
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 33
    • 34
    • 5



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 12
    • 17
    • 28
    • 31
    • 34
    • 26



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: lotto

 

