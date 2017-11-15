No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

It is claimed some homeless people are being forced to change their underwear on Grafton Street in Dublin.

Update: Geraldine Hopkins has been found safe and well.

Latest: The President of the St Vincent de Paul has described any attempts to normalise homelessness as 'insulting'.

The junior housing minister has accused the media of exaggerating the scale of the homelessness crisis.

The Association of Catholic Priests who issued the card is advising them to ask for two lawyers.

GPs should not be forced to send their patients to Emergency Departments in order to skip the years-long queues to see consultants and obtain critical diagnostic procedures.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) is urging people to report any suspicious activity in their community.

New ESRI research says strong economic growth and the slow pace of house building will fuel price rises.