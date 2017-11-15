No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €4.3m.

Over 44,000 players won prizes including three match 5 plus bonus winners who scooped €15,960 each.

Check your numbers here:

Lotto Results: Wednesday, November 15, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 13
    • 14
    • 20
    • 33
    • 34
    • 38



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 11
    • 20
    • 23
    • 30
    • 36
    • 32



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,308,610

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 44,000 players won prizes including 3 match 5 plus bonus winners each recieving €15,960.

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize

    • 1
    • 10
    • 13
    • 24
    • 25
    • 30
    • 6



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize

    • 3
    • 8
    • 9
    • 26
    • 27
    • 44
    • 18



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 10
    • 13
    • 24
    • 25
    • 30
    • 6



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 8
    • 9
    • 26
    • 27
    • 44
    • 18



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: lotto

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland