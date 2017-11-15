No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot
15/11/2017 - 21:03:03Back to Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €4.3m.
Over 44,000 players won prizes including three match 5 plus bonus winners who scooped €15,960 each.
Check your numbers here:
Lotto Results: Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 13
- 14
- 20
- 33
- 34
- 38
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 8
- 11
- 20
- 23
- 30
- 36
- 32
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,308,610
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 44,000 players won prizes including 3 match 5 plus bonus winners each recieving €15,960.
- 4
- 7
- 17
- 19
- 27
- 34
- 9
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize
- 1
- 10
- 13
- 24
- 25
- 30
- 6
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize
- 3
- 8
- 9
- 26
- 27
- 44
- 18
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 7
- 17
- 19
- 27
- 34
- 9
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 10
- 13
- 24
- 25
- 30
- 6
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
KEYWORDS: lotto
- 3
- 8
- 9
- 26
- 27
- 44
- 18
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Homeless people 'changing their underwear on Grafton Street'
It is claimed some homeless people are being forced to change their underwear on Grafton Street in Dublin.
Update: Missing Kildare woman found safe and well
Update: Geraldine Hopkins has been found safe and well.
Latest: Any attempts to 'normalise' homelessness are 'insulting' - SVP President
Latest: The President of the St Vincent de Paul has described any attempts to normalise homelessness as 'insulting'.
Damien English: Media reports of homelessness crisis 'damaging to Ireland's international reputation'
The junior housing minister has accused the media of exaggerating the scale of the homelessness crisis.
Wallet-sized information card given to priests accused of sexual violence
The Association of Catholic Priests who issued the card is advising them to ask for two lawyers.
GPs sending patients to A&E for tests to avoid years-long wait for consultants
GPs should not be forced to send their patients to Emergency Departments in order to skip the years-long queues to see consultants and obtain critical diagnostic procedures.
CAB asks public to report if 'you suspect somebody's lifestyle is funded by crime'
The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) is urging people to report any suspicious activity in their community.
House prices could rise 25% by 2020
New ESRI research says strong economic growth and the slow pace of house building will fuel price rises.
Join the conversation - comment here