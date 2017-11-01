No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2.3m.
The numbers drawn were 5 13 14 23 31 34. The bonus number was 1.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 5
- 21
- 25
- 29
- 31
- 38
- 17
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 8
- 21
- 22
- 35
- 39
- 13
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,381,952
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 30,000 players won prizes.
- 5
- 13
- 14
- 23
- 31
- 34
- 1
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 5
- 9
- 13
- 29
- 39
- 43
- 8
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the East.
- 5
- 10
- 13
- 28
- 33
- 43
- 36
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 13
- 14
- 23
- 31
- 34
- 1
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 9
- 13
- 29
- 39
- 43
- 8
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 10
- 13
- 28
- 33
- 43
- 36
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 14
- 19
- 23
- 24
- 25
- 37
- 17
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 8
- 19
- 28
- 38
- 39
- 10
