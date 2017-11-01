No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

Latest: The Connemara Lake Hotel has released a statement on their website confirming the death of a guest while staying at the hotel.

A family had a lucky escape this afternoon their car rolled into a lake in Co Clare.

Irish companies should offer six extra days in holidays for non-smokers according to a leading psychologist.

Senator Joan Freeman, the Founder of Pieta House in Ireland, announced today that she is leaving Pieta House on December 31.

An Australian Minister has come under fire for telling homeowners to 'automatically' tell Irish people to get away from their door.

A local authority has been criticised for its decision to place for sale a derelict historic structure with links to the first agricultural college in Ireland or Britain to teach girls

A new campaign is being launched today to tackle childhood obesity.

There is growing concern over new state ID cards and the amount of personal data they will contain.