No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

Lotto Results: Wednesday, November 01, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 5
    • 21
    • 25
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 17



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 8
    • 21
    • 22
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,381,952

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 30,000 players won prizes.

    • 5
    • 13
    • 14
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 1



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 5
    • 9
    • 13
    • 29
    • 39
    • 43
    • 8



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the East.

    • 5
    • 10
    • 13
    • 28
    • 33
    • 43
    • 36



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 13
    • 14
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 1



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 9
    • 13
    • 29
    • 39
    • 43
    • 8



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 10
    • 13
    • 28
    • 33
    • 43
    • 36



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 14
    • 19
    • 23
    • 24
    • 25
    • 37
    • 17



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 8
    • 19
    • 28
    • 38
    • 39
    • 10



