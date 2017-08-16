No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

Latest: A gun has been sent for forensic examination after it was found yesterday at the site being searched for the body of Tevor Dealy in Chapelizod, Dublin.

A hiker and a diver have died in separate incidents in Co Donegal.

A dog owner in Wicklow says he has been left devastated after his pet Chihuahua appeared to have been killed in a disturbing manner last week.

Thirty Pacific salmon have been found in nine Irish river systems since the first one was recorded in late June.

Courtown RNLI in County Wexford have released footage of their rescue of a teenage girl with suspected spinal injuries whom they had to keep afloat in the sea for 40 minutes.

Thirteen students have come top of the bill in this year's Leaving Certificate, examinations chiefs have revealed.

A space to meditate on life and loss has been destroyed by vandals.

Latest: A man suspected to have been involved in the drugs trade and other serious crime is being linked to the disappearance of Trevor Deely 17 years ago.