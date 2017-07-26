No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €4.3m.

However over 31,000 players won prizes.

Next week's jackpot is an estimated €5m.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, July 26, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 7
    • 12
    • 21
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37
    • 9



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 17
    • 18
    • 20
    • 25
    • 32
    • 38



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 7
    • 12
    • 21
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37
    • 9



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,355,047

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 31,000 players won prizes.

    • 1
    • 6
    • 13
    • 24
    • 37
    • 40
    • 23



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 3
    • 5
    • 14
    • 29
    • 33
    • 45
    • 21



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 3
    • 14
    • 15
    • 30
    • 32
    • 39
    • 11



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 6
    • 13
    • 24
    • 37
    • 40
    • 23



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 14
    • 29
    • 33
    • 45
    • 21



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 14
    • 15
    • 30
    • 32
    • 39
    • 11



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: lotto

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland