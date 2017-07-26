No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €4.3m.
However over 31,000 players won prizes.
Next week's jackpot is an estimated €5m.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 7
- 12
- 21
- 31
- 34
- 37
- 9
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 17
- 18
- 20
- 25
- 32
- 38
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,355,047
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 31,000 players won prizes.
- 1
- 6
- 13
- 24
- 37
- 40
- 23
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 3
- 5
- 14
- 29
- 33
- 45
- 21
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 3
- 14
- 15
- 30
- 32
- 39
- 11
