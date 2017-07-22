No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €3,930,367.

The numbers drawn were 8, 14, 20, 21, 41, 44 and the bonus number was 9.

The next draw takes place on Wednesday, July 26

Lotto Results: Saturday, July 22, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 20
    • 22
    • 37
    • 31



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 5
    • 6
    • 18
    • 22
    • 35
    • 23



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,930,367

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 38,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + bonus prize of €65,718.

    • 8
    • 14
    • 20
    • 21
    • 41
    • 44
    • 9



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 6
    • 9
    • 16
    • 32
    • 36
    • 43
    • 1



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 6
    • 17
    • 18
    • 23
    • 42
    • 46
    • 33



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 14
    • 20
    • 21
    • 41
    • 44
    • 9



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 9
    • 16
    • 32
    • 36
    • 43
    • 1



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 17
    • 18
    • 23
    • 42
    • 46
    • 33



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 12
    • 13
    • 21
    • 23
    • 26
    • 30
    • 34



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 13
    • 19
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37
    • 38
    • 4



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: lotto

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland