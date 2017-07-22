No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €3,930,367.
The numbers drawn were 8, 14, 20, 21, 41, 44 and the bonus number was 9.
The next draw takes place on Wednesday, July 26
Lotto Results: Saturday, July 22, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 7
- 11
- 18
- 20
- 22
- 37
- 31
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 5
- 6
- 18
- 22
- 35
- 23
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,930,367
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 38,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + bonus prize of €65,718.
- 8
- 14
- 20
- 21
- 41
- 44
- 9
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 6
- 9
- 16
- 32
- 36
- 43
- 1
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 6
- 17
- 18
- 23
- 42
- 46
- 33
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 14
- 20
- 21
- 41
- 44
- 9
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 9
- 16
- 32
- 36
- 43
- 1
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 17
- 18
- 23
- 42
- 46
- 33
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 12
- 13
- 21
- 23
- 26
- 30
- 34
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
KEYWORDS: lotto
- 13
- 19
- 31
- 34
- 37
- 38
- 4
