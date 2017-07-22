No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 40s in Co. Kildare

Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary was in top form on RTE’s Today with Sean O’ Rourkeand Joe Duffy’s Livelineprogrammes where discussion’s around Dublin Airport’s proposed second runway quickly segued into customers complaining about seat reservation charges.

Latest: A solicitor says the suspect in an alleged rape case may not have been charged for a number of reasons.

There was confusion last night as to when Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan received sanction from the Department of Justice to take a six-week holiday, writes Cormac O'Keeffe.

Latest:The Saint John of God Community Services have apologised this afternoon to the family of Tristan Neiland following the settlement of an action resultingfrom his death in respite care.

Authorities have called for new safety measures on one of the Aran Islands after a man and woman fell into the sea while disembarking a ferry.

A Brazilian woman says she was forced to share a Mountjoy cell with a vomiting woman after arriving in Dublin on holiday.

A Garda must pay €65,000 to a bouncer he assaulted while he was off-duty on a stag night, the High Court has ruled.