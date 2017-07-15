No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot.

The numbers drawn were 5, 10, 18, 23, 36, 45 and the bonus number was 40.

That means the almost €3m prize will rollover until Wednesday.

Lotto Results: Saturday, July 15, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 13
    • 16
    • 31
    • 36
    • 37
    • 38
    • 27



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 9
    • 13
    • 22
    • 29
    • 37
    • 23



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,955,187

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 37,000 players won prizes.

    • 5
    • 10
    • 18
    • 23
    • 36
    • 46
    • 40



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 9
    • 12
    • 30
    • 31
    • 35
    • 42
    • 1



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 7
    • 12
    • 22
    • 34
    • 40
    • 44
    • 41



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 10
    • 18
    • 23
    • 36
    • 46
    • 40



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 12
    • 30
    • 31
    • 35
    • 42
    • 1



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 12
    • 22
    • 34
    • 40
    • 44
    • 41



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 9
    • 12
    • 16
    • 22
    • 32
    • 36
    • 38



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 15
    • 22
    • 23
    • 34
    • 39
    • 9



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: lotto

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland