No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot
15/07/2017 - 20:35:06Back to Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot.
The numbers drawn were 5, 10, 18, 23, 36, 45 and the bonus number was 40.
That means the almost €3m prize will rollover until Wednesday.
Lotto Results: Saturday, July 15, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 13
- 16
- 31
- 36
- 37
- 38
- 27
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 8
- 9
- 13
- 22
- 29
- 37
- 23
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,955,187
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 37,000 players won prizes.
- 5
- 10
- 18
- 23
- 36
- 46
- 40
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 9
- 12
- 30
- 31
- 35
- 42
- 1
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 7
- 12
- 22
- 34
- 40
- 44
- 41
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 10
- 18
- 23
- 36
- 46
- 40
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 12
- 30
- 31
- 35
- 42
- 1
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 12
- 22
- 34
- 40
- 44
- 41
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 9
- 12
- 16
- 22
- 32
- 36
- 38
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
KEYWORDS: lotto
- 6
- 15
- 22
- 23
- 34
- 39
- 9
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Bride refuses to give back custom veil to 'devastated' Clare woman
A Clare bride has been left devastated after a mix up that saw another bride take home her wedding veil, writes Ciara Phelan.
Latest: Irish woman, 35, has died while trekking on Kilimanjaro
Latest: A spokesperson for the group trekking in Kilimanjaro said: "Irish woman aged 35 died on Kilimanjaro on July 14, 2017. She died of unknown causes while being treated to by a doctor at the scene."
Army captain excluded from promotion process while on maternity leave awarded €824k
A female army Captain excluded from a promotions process for the position of Commandant due to being on maternity leave has been awarded €824,794 damages by a High Court judge, reports Ann O’Loughlin.
Cork woman who died on Mount Kilimanjaro charity climb named
The Cork woman who died while climbing Mount Kilimanjaro has been named as Majella Duffy from Rathcormac.
Fire fighters battling blaze in Naas
Fire fighters in Kildare are battling a blaze in Naas tonight.
Pub owner foils armed robbery in Co. Kilkenny
Four people have been arrested following an attempted armed robbery in Co. Kilkenny.
Public warned as dangerous jellyfish spotted in Irish waters
The dangerous Lion's Mane jellyfish has been spotted at several Irish beaches.
Fire services to investigate origin of fire in Naas
Investigations will begin this morning into the cause of a fire at a vacant shopping centre in Naas, County Kildare.
Join the conversation - comment here