No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €5.5m.
Saturday's jackpot is now worth an estimated €6m.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 5
- 17
- 18
- 22
- 28
- 35
- 37
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 22
- 27
- 29
- 30
- 38
- 24
Lotto Results - Jackpot €5,468,948
- 1
- 8
- 28
- 38
- 40
- 46
- 33
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 3
- 10
- 14
- 27
- 35
- 28
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 11
- 12
- 17
- 19
- 24
- 42
- 39
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €0
- 1
- 8
- 28
- 38
- 40
- 46
- 33
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €0
- 1
- 3
- 10
- 14
- 27
- 35
- 28
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €0
- 11
- 12
- 17
- 19
- 24
- 42
- 39
