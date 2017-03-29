No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €5.5m.

Saturday's jackpot is now worth an estimated €6m.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, March 29, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 5
    • 17
    • 18
    • 22
    • 28
    • 35
    • 37



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 22
    • 27
    • 29
    • 30
    • 38
    • 24



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,468,948

    • 1
    • 8
    • 28
    • 38
    • 40
    • 46
    • 33



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 3
    • 10
    • 14
    • 27
    • 35
    • 28



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 11
    • 12
    • 17
    • 19
    • 24
    • 42
    • 39



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €0

    • 1
    • 8
    • 28
    • 38
    • 40
    • 46
    • 33



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €0

    • 1
    • 3
    • 10
    • 14
    • 27
    • 35
    • 28



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €0

    • 11
    • 12
    • 17
    • 19
    • 24
    • 42
    • 39



