No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot
15/03/2017 - 21:10:58Back to Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €3.5m.
The numbers drawn were 7, 9, 15, 30, 37, and 45. The bonus number was 23.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 6
- 10
- 12
- 15
- 16
- 31
- 8
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 11
- 14
- 21
- 30
- 31
- 39
- 7
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,421,417
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 31,000 players won prizes.
- 7
- 9
- 15
- 30
- 37
- 45
- 23
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 10
- 15
- 22
- 30
- 38
- 43
- 9
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 9
- 14
- 25
- 26
- 41
- 43
- 15
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 9
- 15
- 30
- 37
- 45
- 23
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 10
- 15
- 22
- 30
- 38
- 43
- 9
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
KEYWORDS: lotto
- 9
- 14
- 25
- 26
- 41
- 43
- 15
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
More in this section
Deleted line from speech sparks fresh speculation over Enda Kenny stepping down as Taoiseach
'I just went into pure shock': Jobless Monaghan man wins €200k on scratch card
Further drugs and cash seized by Gardaí in Meath
'They were screaming for help': Dublin man on dramatic rescue of baby and family from fire
Most Read in Ireland
Latest: Capt. Dara Fitzpatrick leaves behind 'heartbroken' family and 3-year-old son; 3 missing crew named
Latest: The three missing Irish Coast Guard crew members have been named locally as Mark Duffy, Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby.
Teenager missing from Limerick for almost three weeks
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Tara Cox.
Promoter wants to reduce monthly repayments on €250,000 debt to Mario Rosenstock firm
An events promoter, who is applying for insolvency, has been again warned he could face jail over a €250,000 debt to comedian Mario Rosenstock.
Mother of Mary Boyle describes anonymous hate mail from person pretending to be missing daughter
The mother of Mary Boyle, who has been missing 40 years, has spoken about upsetting hate mail she has received.
Gardaí seize €50k cash, guns and drugs worth €60k in Meath
Gardaí have seized controlled drugs and a firearm, and arrested two men following a planned operation this morning in Pelletstown, Dunshaughlin, Co. Meath.
One winner of tonight's €81m EuroMillions jackpot
There was one winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth over €81m.
Latest: Family of Dara Fitzpatrick experiencing a 'living nightmare'
Latest: The family of Dara Fitzpatrick have spoken about their grief following the death of the Coast Guard pilot yesterday.
Join the conversation - comment here