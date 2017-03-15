No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €3.5m.

The numbers drawn were 7, 9, 15, 30, 37, and 45. The bonus number was 23.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, March 15, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 6
    • 10
    • 12
    • 15
    • 16
    • 31
    • 8



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 11
    • 14
    • 21
    • 30
    • 31
    • 39
    • 7



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,421,417

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 31,000 players won prizes.

    • 7
    • 9
    • 15
    • 30
    • 37
    • 45
    • 23



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 10
    • 15
    • 22
    • 30
    • 38
    • 43
    • 9



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 9
    • 14
    • 25
    • 26
    • 41
    • 43
    • 15



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 9
    • 15
    • 30
    • 37
    • 45
    • 23



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 10
    • 15
    • 22
    • 30
    • 38
    • 43
    • 9



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 14
    • 25
    • 26
    • 41
    • 43
    • 15



