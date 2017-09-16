No winner of tonight's €2m jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €2m.
The numbers drawn were 1, 2, 4, 22, 38 and 40. The bonus number was 29.
Lotto Results: Saturday, September 16, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 9
- 12
- 19
- 21
- 35
- 36
- 22
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 6
- 12
- 15
- 23
- 33
- 14
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,000,000
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 22
- 38
- 40
- 29
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 4
- 12
- 35
- 40
- 45
- 41
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 9
- 10
- 25
- 33
- 45
- 46
- 1
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €0
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 22
- 38
- 40
- 29
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €0
- 3
- 4
- 12
- 35
- 40
- 45
- 41
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €0
- 9
- 10
- 25
- 33
- 45
- 46
- 1
