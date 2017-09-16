No winner of tonight's €2m jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €2m.

The numbers drawn were 1, 2, 4, 22, 38 and 40. The bonus number was 29.

Lotto Results: Saturday, September 16, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 9
    • 12
    • 19
    • 21
    • 35
    • 36
    • 22



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 6
    • 12
    • 15
    • 23
    • 33
    • 14



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    • 1
    • 2
    • 4
    • 22
    • 38
    • 40
    • 29



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 4
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 45
    • 41



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 9
    • 10
    • 25
    • 33
    • 45
    • 46
    • 1



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €0

    • 1
    • 2
    • 4
    • 22
    • 38
    • 40
    • 29



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €0

    • 3
    • 4
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 45
    • 41



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €0

    • 9
    • 10
    • 25
    • 33
    • 45
    • 46
    • 1



