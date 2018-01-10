No winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot worth €3.8m
There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot which was worth €3,855,955.
The numbers drawn were 29, 32, 33, 35, 36, 44 and the bonus number was 42.
There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €500,000.
The numbers drawn 4, 17, 20, 22, 26, 34 and the bonus number 7.
Finally, there was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000.
The numbers drawn tonight were 8, 21, 23, 27, 42, 44 and the bonus number was 1.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 15
- 17
- 31
- 34
- 37
- 18
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 6
- 13
- 16
- 18
- 26
- 5
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,855,955
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 23,000 players won prizes.
- 29
- 32
- 33
- 35
- 36
- 44
- 42
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 4
- 17
- 20
- 22
- 26
- 34
- 7
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 8
- 21
- 23
- 27
- 42
- 44
- 1
- 29
- 32
- 33
- 35
- 36
- 44
- 42
