No winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot worth €3.8m

There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot which was worth €3,855,955.

The numbers drawn were 29, 32, 33, 35, 36, 44 and the bonus number was 42.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €500,000.

The numbers drawn 4, 17, 20, 22, 26, 34 and the bonus number 7.

Finally, there was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000.

The numbers drawn tonight were 8, 21, 23, 27, 42, 44 and the bonus number was 1.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, January 10, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 15
    • 17
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37
    • 18



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 6
    • 13
    • 16
    • 18
    • 26
    • 5



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,855,955

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 23,000 players won prizes.

    • 29
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 36
    • 44
    • 42



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 4
    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 26
    • 34
    • 7



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 8
    • 21
    • 23
    • 27
    • 42
    • 44
    • 1



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 18
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 35
    • 38
    • 22



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 11
    • 15
    • 30
    • 31
    • 37
    • 38



