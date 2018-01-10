No winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot worth €3.8m

There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot which was worth €3,855,955.

The numbers drawn were 29, 32, 33, 35, 36, 44 and the bonus number was 42.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €500,000.

The numbers drawn 4, 17, 20, 22, 26, 34 and the bonus number 7.

Finally, there was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000.

The numbers drawn tonight were 8, 21, 23, 27, 42, 44 and the bonus number was 1.