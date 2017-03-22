No winner of the Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €5m.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, March 22, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 17
    • 21
    • 25
    • 34
    • 38
    • 3



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 10
    • 15
    • 19
    • 34
    • 38
    • 5



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,418,800

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 26,000 players won prizes.

    • 16
    • 22
    • 30
    • 35
    • 36
    • 47
    • 13



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 17
    • 24
    • 39
    • 5



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 4
    • 16
    • 20
    • 25
    • 30
    • 39
    • 42



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 16
    • 22
    • 30
    • 35
    • 36
    • 47
    • 13



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 17
    • 24
    • 39
    • 5



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 16
    • 20
    • 25
    • 30
    • 39
    • 42



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 12
    • 13
    • 14
    • 18
    • 28
    • 32
    • 22



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 10
    • 12
    • 25
    • 34
    • 36
    • 39



