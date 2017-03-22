No winner of the Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €5m.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 17
- 21
- 25
- 34
- 38
- 3
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 10
- 15
- 19
- 34
- 38
- 5
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,418,800
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 26,000 players won prizes.
- 16
- 22
- 30
- 35
- 36
- 47
- 13
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 1
- 3
- 12
- 17
- 24
- 39
- 5
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 4
- 16
- 20
- 25
- 30
- 39
- 42
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 16
- 22
- 30
- 35
- 36
- 47
- 13
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 3
- 12
- 17
- 24
- 39
- 5
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 16
- 20
- 25
- 30
- 39
- 42
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 12
- 13
- 14
- 18
- 28
- 32
- 22
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 10
- 12
- 25
- 34
- 36
- 39
