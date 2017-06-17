No winner of main Lotto prize, but both Lotto Plus jackpots have been won
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €3,925,605.
However, there have been one winner of each of the main prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 draws tonight.
It means one ticket has won €500,000 in the Lotto Plus 1 draw, while another ticket has claimed €250,000 in tonight's Lotto Plus 2 draw.
Lotto Results: Saturday, June 17, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 17
- 21
- 22
- 23
- 30
- 35
- 2
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 7
- 11
- 12
- 15
- 19
- 36
- 33
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,925,605
- 9
- 14
- 32
- 34
- 40
- 42
- 22
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 11
- 16
- 17
- 20
- 40
- 45
- 37
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 1
- 17
- 30
- 33
- 35
- 43
- 2
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 14
- 32
- 34
- 40
- 42
- 22
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 11
- 16
- 17
- 20
- 40
- 45
- 37
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 17
- 30
- 33
- 35
- 43
- 2
