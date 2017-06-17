No winner of main Lotto prize, but both Lotto Plus jackpots have been won

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €3,925,605.

However, there have been one winner of each of the main prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 draws tonight.

It means one ticket has won €500,000 in the Lotto Plus 1 draw, while another ticket has claimed €250,000 in tonight's Lotto Plus 2 draw.

Lotto Results: Saturday, June 17, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 17
    • 21
    • 22
    • 23
    • 30
    • 35
    • 2



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 11
    • 12
    • 15
    • 19
    • 36
    • 33



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,925,605

    • 9
    • 14
    • 32
    • 34
    • 40
    • 42
    • 22



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 11
    • 16
    • 17
    • 20
    • 40
    • 45
    • 37



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 1
    • 17
    • 30
    • 33
    • 35
    • 43
    • 2



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 14
    • 32
    • 34
    • 40
    • 42
    • 22



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 16
    • 17
    • 20
    • 40
    • 45
    • 37



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 17
    • 30
    • 33
    • 35
    • 43
    • 2



