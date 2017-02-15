No winner of Lotto jackpot worth almost €10m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €10m.

The numbers drawn were 3, 10, 15, 17, 34, and 39. The bonus number was 31.

More than 47,455 players won prizes in tonight’s draw, including 20 winners of €2,211.

Saturday's jackpot is heading for €10.5m.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 1, 11, 16, 24, 32, and 47. The bonus number was 3.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 10,13, 17, 21, 40 and 43. The bonus number was 27.