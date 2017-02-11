No winner of Lotto jackpot, prize heading for €10m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €9,238,807.

Lotto Results: Saturday, February 11, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 5
    • 12
    • 31
    • 34
    • 39
    • 35



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 14
    • 24
    • 25
    • 30
    • 32
    • 17



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €9,238,807

    • 2
    • 16
    • 19
    • 26
    • 28
    • 29
    • 37



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 18
    • 21
    • 24
    • 33
    • 35
    • 41
    • 31



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 3
    • 11
    • 24
    • 26
    • 29
    • 38
    • 35



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 16
    • 19
    • 26
    • 28
    • 29
    • 37



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 18
    • 21
    • 24
    • 33
    • 35
    • 41
    • 31



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 11
    • 24
    • 26
    • 29
    • 38
    • 35



The numbers drawn were 2, 16, 19, 26, 28 and 29. The bonus number was 37.

More than 55,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw.

Wednesday's jackpot is heading for €10m.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 18, 21, 24, 33, 35 and 41. The bonus number was 31.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 3, 11, 24, 26, 29 and 38. The bonus number was 35.

