No winner of Lotto jackpot, prize heading for €10m

Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000

The numbers drawn were 2, 16, 19, 26, 28 and 29. The bonus number was 37.

More than 55,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw.

Wednesday's jackpot is heading for €10m.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 18, 21, 24, 33, 35 and 41. The bonus number was 31.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 3, 11, 24, 26, 29 and 38. The bonus number was 35.