No winner of Lotto jackpot, but two tickets win €209k and €250k

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €8,515,091.

However, one ticket has won €209,241 after matching five numbers, plus the bonus number,in the main Lotto draw.

Also, another ticket has won the main prize of €250,000 in the Lotto Plus 2 draw.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, February 08, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 4
    • 11
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25
    • 29
    • 22



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 2
    • 17
    • 25
    • 33
    • 36
    • 6



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €8,515,091

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 36,000 players won prizes including one Match 5+ Bonus prize who gets €209,241.

    • 2
    • 6
    • 9
    • 31
    • 41
    • 47
    • 43



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 7
    • 8
    • 13
    • 25
    • 33
    • 37
    • 21



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

    • 28
    • 31
    • 35
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 6
    • 9
    • 31
    • 41
    • 47
    • 43



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 8
    • 13
    • 25
    • 33
    • 37
    • 21



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 28
    • 31
    • 35
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 12
    • 17
    • 24
    • 26
    • 28
    • 35
    • 34



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 9
    • 19
    • 24
    • 31
    • 35
    • 18



Full Lotto draw results »

The numbers drawn in the main Lotto draw were 2, 6, 9, 31, 41 and 47. The bonus number was 43.

Saturday's jackpot is heading for €9m.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were 7, 8, 13, 25, 33 and 37. The bonus number was 21.

There was one winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were 28, 31, 35, 39, 43 and 47. The bonus number was 17.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland