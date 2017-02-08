No winner of Lotto jackpot, but two tickets win €209k and €250k
08/02/2017 - 20:51:23Back to Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €8,515,091.
However, one ticket has won €209,241 after matching five numbers, plus the bonus number,in the main Lotto draw.
Also, another ticket has won the main prize of €250,000 in the Lotto Plus 2 draw.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 4
- 11
- 18
- 19
- 25
- 29
- 22
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 2
- 17
- 25
- 33
- 36
- 6
Lotto Results - Jackpot €8,515,091
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 36,000 players won prizes including one Match 5+ Bonus prize who gets €209,241.
- 2
- 6
- 9
- 31
- 41
- 47
- 43
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 7
- 8
- 13
- 25
- 33
- 37
- 21
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.
- 28
- 31
- 35
- 39
- 43
- 47
- 17
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 6
- 9
- 31
- 41
- 47
- 43
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 8
- 13
- 25
- 33
- 37
- 21
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 28
- 31
- 35
- 39
- 43
- 47
- 17
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 12
- 17
- 24
- 26
- 28
- 35
- 34
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 6
- 9
- 19
- 24
- 31
- 35
- 18
The numbers drawn in the main Lotto draw were 2, 6, 9, 31, 41 and 47. The bonus number was 43.
Saturday's jackpot is heading for €9m.
There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were 7, 8, 13, 25, 33 and 37. The bonus number was 21.
There was one winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were 28, 31, 35, 39, 43 and 47. The bonus number was 17.
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
More in this section
Simon Harris: HSE management will be removed from roles if waiting list times do not improve
Nurses to begin strike action in March after rejecting 'totally inadequate' HSE proposals
GAA legends join forces in Croke Park to launch suicide bereavement brochure
Mandate names five stores to strike on February 17 as Tesco claim five stores defied call for strike
Most Read in Ireland
Three Irish people killed in UK housefire
Three people from Ireland have been killed in a housefire in the UK.
Dublin man with young family discovers big EuroMillions win while watching Six Nations
While the rest of the country was following Ireland's Six Nations loss to Scotland last Saturday, one Dubliner realised he had won a cool €500k.
Two arrested after €4.5m land and forestry fraud discovery
Gardaí have uncovered a €4.5m land and forestry fraud scheme.
Avoca recalls another two batches of hummus amid listeria concerns
Food retailer Avoca is recalling two batches of hummus products after other products were found to contain Listeria monocytogenes.
Wet and cold: Today's weather report
You're gonna need that jacket.
Jobs fears at Hewlett-Packard
Staff at Hewlett-Packard are facing meetings with senior staff at the Leixlip plant today.
Man found near his upturned car on a rural road claimed he found it that way
A man found near his upturned car on a rural road the morning after celebrating his birthday told gardaí he had been walking home and found it that way.
Ryanair: Second cabin bags could be scrapped as passengers abuse carry on allowance
Ryanair is threatening to change its rules on cabin baggage, claiming some passengers have been causing delays.
Join the conversation - comment here