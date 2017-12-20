No winner of Lotto jackpot, but someone is €550k richer

There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto Jackpot, worth €4,819,534.

However, one ticket has won €552,182 after matching five numbers plus the bonus.

The numbers to claim the prize are: 15, 16, 18, 26, 27 and 38. The bonus number is 43

Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 20, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 5
    • 6
    • 8
    • 30
    • 33
    • 39
    • 7



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 9
    • 17
    • 28
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 14



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,819,534

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 27,000 players won prizes including one Match 5 plus bonus winner of €552,182

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 38
    • 43



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize

    • 4
    • 25
    • 26
    • 31
    • 39
    • 45
    • 38



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize

    • 5
    • 8
    • 27
    • 34
    • 37
    • 39
    • 15



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 38
    • 43



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 25
    • 26
    • 31
    • 39
    • 45
    • 38



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 8
    • 27
    • 34
    • 37
    • 39
    • 15



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 5
    • 6
    • 10
    • 31
    • 33
    • 36
    • 16



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 25
    • 27
    • 31
    • 35
    • 13



