No winner of Lotto jackpot, but someone is €550k richer
There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto Jackpot, worth €4,819,534.
However, one ticket has won €552,182 after matching five numbers plus the bonus.
The numbers to claim the prize are: 15, 16, 18, 26, 27 and 38. The bonus number is 43
Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 20, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 5
- 6
- 8
- 30
- 33
- 39
- 7
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 9
- 17
- 28
- 29
- 30
- 31
- 14
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,819,534
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 27,000 players won prizes including one Match 5 plus bonus winner of €552,182
- 15
- 16
- 18
- 26
- 27
- 38
- 43
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize
- 4
- 25
- 26
- 31
- 39
- 45
- 38
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize
- 5
- 8
- 27
- 34
- 37
- 39
- 15
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 15
- 16
- 18
- 26
- 27
- 38
- 43
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 25
- 26
- 31
- 39
- 45
- 38
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 8
- 27
- 34
- 37
- 39
- 15
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 5
- 6
- 10
- 31
- 33
- 36
- 16
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 5
- 25
- 27
- 31
- 35
- 13
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize
KEYWORDS: lotto
- 4
- 25
- 26
- 31
- 39
- 45
- 38
