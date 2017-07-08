No winner of Lotto jackpot, but someone has won €415k
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €2m.
However, one ticket has won €415,982 in the Match 5 + bonus draw.
Lotto Results: Saturday, July 08, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 4
- 13
- 14
- 18
- 38
- 39
- 6
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 12
- 18
- 29
- 30
- 36
- 9
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,000,000
- 11
- 31
- 32
- 33
- 38
- 45
- 37
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 14
- 16
- 21
- 36
- 37
- 41
- 20
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 3
- 7
- 32
- 35
- 36
- 40
- 18
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 11
- 31
- 32
- 33
- 38
- 45
- 37
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 14
- 16
- 21
- 36
- 37
- 41
- 20
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
KEYWORDS: Lotto
- 3
- 7
- 32
- 35
- 36
- 40
- 18
