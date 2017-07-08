No winner of Lotto jackpot, but someone has won €415k

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €2m.

However, one ticket has won €415,982 in the Match 5 + bonus draw.

Lotto Results: Saturday, July 08, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 4
    • 13
    • 14
    • 18
    • 38
    • 39
    • 6



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 12
    • 18
    • 29
    • 30
    • 36
    • 9



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    • 11
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 38
    • 45
    • 37



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 14
    • 16
    • 21
    • 36
    • 37
    • 41
    • 20



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 3
    • 7
    • 32
    • 35
    • 36
    • 40
    • 18



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 38
    • 45
    • 37



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 14
    • 16
    • 21
    • 36
    • 37
    • 41
    • 20



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 7
    • 32
    • 35
    • 36
    • 40
    • 18



