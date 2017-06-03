No winner of Lotto jackpot but one lucky punter is €224k richer
There was no Lottery jackpot winner tonight but one Match 5+ Bonus winner has collected €224,498.
Lotto Results: Saturday, June 03, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 14
- 15
- 17
- 19
- 32
- 39
- 5
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 11
- 22
- 26
- 33
- 38
- 1
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 35,000 players won prizes including one Match 5+ Bonus winner who gets €224,498.
- 8
- 10
- 22
- 31
- 36
- 37
- 43
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 2
- 14
- 22
- 25
- 39
- 45
- 7
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 3
- 9
- 15
- 20
- 25
- 28
- 37
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 10
- 20
- 26
- 28
- 35
- 36
- 24
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 7
- 8
- 12
- 20
- 28
- 30
