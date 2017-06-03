No winner of Lotto jackpot but one lucky punter is €224k richer

There was no Lottery jackpot winner tonight but one Match 5+ Bonus winner has collected €224,498.

We're not jealous ...

Lotto Results: Saturday, June 03, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 14
    • 15
    • 17
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 5



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 26
    • 33
    • 38
    • 1



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 35,000 players won prizes including one Match 5+ Bonus winner who gets €224,498.

    • 8
    • 10
    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 37
    • 43



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 2
    • 14
    • 22
    • 25
    • 39
    • 45
    • 7



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 3
    • 9
    • 15
    • 20
    • 25
    • 28
    • 37



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 10
    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 37
    • 43



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 14
    • 22
    • 25
    • 39
    • 45
    • 7



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 9
    • 15
    • 20
    • 25
    • 28
    • 37



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 10
    • 20
    • 26
    • 28
    • 35
    • 36
    • 24



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 7
    • 8
    • 12
    • 20
    • 28
    • 30



