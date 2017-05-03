No winner of Lotto jackpot but one lucky player scoops €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 prize

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €11,525,035.

However, one lucky player scooped the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, May 03, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 16
    • 21
    • 22
    • 24
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 8
    • 14
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 11



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €11,525,035

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 44,000 players won prizes including one Match 5+ Bonus winner who gets €71,023.

    • 1
    • 15
    • 24
    • 31
    • 35
    • 36
    • 19



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 9
    • 11
    • 20
    • 21
    • 30
    • 38
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the North West.

    • 1
    • 13
    • 22
    • 30
    • 34
    • 39
    • 11



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 15
    • 24
    • 31
    • 35
    • 36
    • 19



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 11
    • 20
    • 21
    • 30
    • 38
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 13
    • 22
    • 30
    • 34
    • 39
    • 11



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 5
    • 6
    • 11
    • 12
    • 20
    • 33
    • 38



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 17
    • 23
    • 26
    • 27
    • 34
    • 36
    • 3



