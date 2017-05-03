No winner of Lotto jackpot but one lucky player scoops €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 prize
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €11,525,035.
However, one lucky player scooped the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 16
- 21
- 22
- 24
- 33
- 35
- 39
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 8
- 14
- 26
- 31
- 34
- 11
Lotto Results - Jackpot €11,525,035
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 44,000 players won prizes including one Match 5+ Bonus winner who gets €71,023.
- 1
- 15
- 24
- 31
- 35
- 36
- 19
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 9
- 11
- 20
- 21
- 30
- 38
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the North West.
- 1
- 13
- 22
- 30
- 34
- 39
- 11
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 15
- 24
- 31
- 35
- 36
- 19
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 11
- 20
- 21
- 30
- 38
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 13
- 22
- 30
- 34
- 39
- 11
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 5
- 6
- 11
- 12
- 20
- 33
- 38
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 17
- 23
- 26
- 27
- 34
- 36
- 3
