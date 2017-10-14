No winner of Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €6m.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 top prizes.
Lotto Results: Saturday, October 14, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 5
- 7
- 10
- 25
- 30
- 35
- 32
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 8
- 23
- 31
- 35
- 36
- 37
- 22
Lotto Results - Jackpot €6,032,679
- 2
- 8
- 9
- 16
- 27
- 43
- 14
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 15
- 16
- 33
- 34
- 39
- 44
- 9
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 1
- 4
- 12
- 31
- 38
- 47
- 42
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 8
- 9
- 16
- 27
- 43
- 14
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 15
- 16
- 33
- 34
- 39
- 44
- 9
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 4
- 12
- 31
- 38
- 47
- 42
