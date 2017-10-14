No winner of Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €6m.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 top prizes.

Lotto Results: Saturday, October 14, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 5
    • 7
    • 10
    • 25
    • 30
    • 35
    • 32



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 23
    • 31
    • 35
    • 36
    • 37
    • 22



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €6,032,679

    • 2
    • 8
    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 43
    • 14



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 34
    • 39
    • 44
    • 9



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 12
    • 31
    • 38
    • 47
    • 42



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 8
    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 43
    • 14



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 34
    • 39
    • 44
    • 9



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 12
    • 31
    • 38
    • 47
    • 42



