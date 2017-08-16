No winner of Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €7.6m.

Over 37,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 plus Bonus prize of €56,688.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, August 16, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 6
    • 14
    • 20
    • 25
    • 30
    • 33
    • 18



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 7
    • 13
    • 17
    • 19
    • 33
    • 38



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €7,600,822

    • 7
    • 16
    • 17
    • 25
    • 31
    • 33
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 7
    • 9
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 36
    • 17



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 7
    • 8
    • 13
    • 17
    • 19
    • 32
    • 31



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 16
    • 17
    • 25
    • 31
    • 33
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 9
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 36
    • 17



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 8
    • 13
    • 17
    • 19
    • 32
    • 31



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 8
    • 20
    • 26
    • 27
    • 39
    • 14



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 10
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 39
    • 29



