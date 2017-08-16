No winner of Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €7.6m.
Over 37,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 plus Bonus prize of €56,688.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 6
- 14
- 20
- 25
- 30
- 33
- 18
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 7
- 13
- 17
- 19
- 33
- 38
Lotto Results - Jackpot €7,600,822
- 7
- 16
- 17
- 25
- 31
- 33
- 39
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 7
- 9
- 12
- 18
- 19
- 36
- 17
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 7
- 8
- 13
- 17
- 19
- 32
- 31
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 16
- 17
- 25
- 31
- 33
- 39
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 9
- 12
- 18
- 19
- 36
- 17
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 8
- 13
- 17
- 19
- 32
- 31
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 8
- 20
- 26
- 27
- 39
- 14
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 10
- 15
- 17
- 24
- 27
- 39
- 29
