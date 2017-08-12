No winner of Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth over €7.1m.

One player matched five numbers and the bonus number to win €370,312, however.

The Lotto Plus One jackpot of €500,000 was also won by a single ticketholder.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus Two jackpot.

Lotto Results: Saturday, August 12, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 18
    • 20
    • 23
    • 28
    • 34
    • 39



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 10
    • 17
    • 22
    • 25
    • 39
    • 14



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €7,113,534

    • 1
    • 19
    • 22
    • 26
    • 44
    • 45
    • 35



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 15
    • 19
    • 21
    • 30
    • 34
    • 45
    • 11



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 16
    • 19
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 45
    • 2



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 19
    • 22
    • 26
    • 44
    • 45
    • 35



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 15
    • 19
    • 21
    • 30
    • 34
    • 45
    • 11



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 16
    • 19
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 45
    • 2



