No winner of Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth over €7.1m.
One player matched five numbers and the bonus number to win €370,312, however.
The Lotto Plus One jackpot of €500,000 was also won by a single ticketholder.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus Two jackpot.
Lotto Results: Saturday, August 12, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 3
- 18
- 20
- 23
- 28
- 34
- 39
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 5
- 10
- 17
- 22
- 25
- 39
- 14
Lotto Results - Jackpot €7,113,534
- 1
- 19
- 22
- 26
- 44
- 45
- 35
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 15
- 19
- 21
- 30
- 34
- 45
- 11
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 16
- 19
- 31
- 34
- 42
- 45
- 2
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 19
- 22
- 26
- 44
- 45
- 35
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 15
- 19
- 21
- 30
- 34
- 45
- 11
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 16
- 19
- 31
- 34
- 42
- 45
- 2
