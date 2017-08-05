No winner of Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth just over €6m.
There was one winner of the €250,000Lotto Plus 2 jackpot, however.
Lotto Results: Saturday, August 05, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 14
- 18
- 22
- 25
- 29
- 31
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 9
- 14
- 27
- 29
- 36
- 5
Lotto Results - Jackpot €6,035,796
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 39,000 players won prizes
- 17
- 20
- 26
- 28
- 36
- 47
- 42
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize
- 9
- 15
- 18
- 22
- 35
- 46
- 36
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the North
- 2
- 9
- 15
- 25
- 32
- 45
- 38
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 17
- 20
- 26
- 28
- 36
- 47
- 42
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 15
- 18
- 22
- 35
- 46
- 36
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 9
- 15
- 25
- 32
- 45
- 38
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 6
- 7
- 18
- 20
- 26
- 36
- 34
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
KEYWORDS: lotto
- 1
- 6
- 13
- 16
- 30
- 39
- 29
