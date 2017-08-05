No winner of Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth just over €6m.

There was one winner of the €250,000Lotto Plus 2 jackpot, however.

Lotto Results: Saturday, August 05, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 14
    • 18
    • 22
    • 25
    • 29
    • 31



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 9
    • 14
    • 27
    • 29
    • 36
    • 5



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €6,035,796

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 39,000 players won prizes

    • 17
    • 20
    • 26
    • 28
    • 36
    • 47
    • 42



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize

    • 9
    • 15
    • 18
    • 22
    • 35
    • 46
    • 36



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the North 

    • 2
    • 9
    • 15
    • 25
    • 32
    • 45
    • 38



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 17
    • 20
    • 26
    • 28
    • 36
    • 47
    • 42



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 15
    • 18
    • 22
    • 35
    • 46
    • 36



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 9
    • 15
    • 25
    • 32
    • 45
    • 38



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 6
    • 7
    • 18
    • 20
    • 26
    • 36
    • 34



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 6
    • 13
    • 16
    • 30
    • 39
    • 29



