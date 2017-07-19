No winner of Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €3.4m.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, July 19, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 5
    • 10
    • 17
    • 30
    • 34
    • 37
    • 16



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 13
    • 18
    • 20
    • 25
    • 37
    • 39



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,365,464

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot, over 33,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + bonus prize of €112,608

    • 1
    • 5
    • 27
    • 28
    • 32
    • 45
    • 7



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 2
    • 12
    • 13
    • 19
    • 31
    • 39
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 7
    • 9
    • 12
    • 25
    • 36
    • 38
    • 45



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 5
    • 27
    • 28
    • 32
    • 45
    • 7



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 12
    • 13
    • 19
    • 31
    • 39
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 9
    • 12
    • 25
    • 36
    • 38
    • 45



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 5
    • 23
    • 24
    • 34
    • 35
    • 39
    • 8



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 8
    • 12
    • 27
    • 33
    • 37
    • 36



