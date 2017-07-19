No winner of Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €3.4m.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 5
- 10
- 17
- 30
- 34
- 37
- 16
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 13
- 18
- 20
- 25
- 37
- 39
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,365,464
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot, over 33,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + bonus prize of €112,608
- 1
- 5
- 27
- 28
- 32
- 45
- 7
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 2
- 12
- 13
- 19
- 31
- 39
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 7
- 9
- 12
- 25
- 36
- 38
- 45
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 5
- 27
- 28
- 32
- 45
- 7
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 12
- 13
- 19
- 31
- 39
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 9
- 12
- 25
- 36
- 38
- 45
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 5
- 23
- 24
- 34
- 35
- 39
- 8
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 8
- 12
- 27
- 33
- 37
- 36
