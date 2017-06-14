No winner of Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €3,355,273.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 5
- 15
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 28
- 19
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 7
- 13
- 15
- 35
- 36
- 5
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,355,273
- 7
- 10
- 20
- 22
- 40
- 46
- 3
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 9
- 12
- 28
- 30
- 32
- 34
- 15
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 5
- 12
- 20
- 25
- 33
- 40
- 38
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 10
- 20
- 22
- 40
- 46
- 3
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 12
- 28
- 30
- 32
- 34
- 15
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 12
- 20
- 25
- 33
- 40
- 38
