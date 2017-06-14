No winner of Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €3,355,273.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, June 14, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 5
    • 15
    • 20
    • 21
    • 22
    • 28
    • 19



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 7
    • 13
    • 15
    • 35
    • 36
    • 5



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,355,273

    • 7
    • 10
    • 20
    • 22
    • 40
    • 46
    • 3



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 9
    • 12
    • 28
    • 30
    • 32
    • 34
    • 15



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 5
    • 12
    • 20
    • 25
    • 33
    • 40
    • 38



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 10
    • 20
    • 22
    • 40
    • 46
    • 3



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 12
    • 28
    • 30
    • 32
    • 34
    • 15



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 12
    • 20
    • 25
    • 33
    • 40
    • 38



