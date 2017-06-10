No winner of Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €3m.

But more than 44,000 players won prizes, including two winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €55,009.00.

Lotto Results: Saturday, June 10, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 11
    • 19
    • 21
    • 31
    • 38
    • 20



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 23
    • 38
    • 26



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,945,705

    • 5
    • 6
    • 19
    • 20
    • 24
    • 29
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 10
    • 12
    • 13
    • 17
    • 30
    • 14



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 14
    • 39
    • 41
    • 45



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 6
    • 19
    • 20
    • 24
    • 29
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 10
    • 12
    • 13
    • 17
    • 30
    • 14



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 14
    • 39
    • 41
    • 45



