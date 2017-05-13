No winner of Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2,560,484.
Two lucky players scooped €32,602 for 5 + 1.
Lotto Results: Saturday, May 13, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 5
- 9
- 13
- 15
- 20
- 22
- 21
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 5
- 13
- 17
- 18
- 21
- 29
- 33
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,560,484
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot. Over 34,000 players won prizes including two winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €32,602.00
- 4
- 16
- 33
- 39
- 43
- 47
- 19
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 11
- 12
- 16
- 26
- 35
- 37
- 20
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 5
- 11
- 13
- 24
- 31
- 36
- 30
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 16
- 33
- 39
- 43
- 47
- 19
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 11
- 12
- 16
- 26
- 35
- 37
- 20
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 11
- 13
- 24
- 31
- 36
- 30
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 11
- 17
- 21
- 28
- 32
- 39
- 7
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 7
- 12
- 22
- 29
- 36
- 37
- 24
