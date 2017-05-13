No winner of Lotto jackpot

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2,560,484.

Two lucky players scooped €32,602 for 5 + 1.

Lotto Results: Saturday, May 13, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 5
    • 9
    • 13
    • 15
    • 20
    • 22
    • 21



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 13
    • 17
    • 18
    • 21
    • 29
    • 33



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 5
    • 9
    • 13
    • 15
    • 20
    • 22
    • 21



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,560,484

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot. Over 34,000 players won prizes including two winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €32,602.00

    • 4
    • 16
    • 33
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 19



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize. 

    • 11
    • 12
    • 16
    • 26
    • 35
    • 37
    • 20



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 5
    • 11
    • 13
    • 24
    • 31
    • 36
    • 30



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 16
    • 33
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 19



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 12
    • 16
    • 26
    • 35
    • 37
    • 20



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 11
    • 13
    • 24
    • 31
    • 36
    • 30



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 11
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 32
    • 39
    • 7



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 12
    • 22
    • 29
    • 36
    • 37
    • 24



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: lotto

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland