No winner of Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €9m.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, April 19, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 13
    • 14
    • 25
    • 29
    • 30
    • 39
    • 3



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 8
    • 11
    • 23
    • 25
    • 33
    • 2



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €8,848,296

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 3
    • 7
    • 17
    • 28
    • 46
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 9
    • 21
    • 23
    • 36
    • 38
    • 44
    • 29



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 3
    • 7
    • 17
    • 28
    • 46
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 21
    • 23
    • 36
    • 38
    • 44
    • 29



