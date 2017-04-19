No winner of Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €9m.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 13
- 14
- 25
- 29
- 30
- 39
- 3
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 7
- 8
- 11
- 23
- 25
- 33
- 2
Lotto Results - Jackpot €8,848,296
- 8
- 18
- 23
- 29
- 30
- 31
- 47
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 3
- 7
- 17
- 28
- 46
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 9
- 21
- 23
- 36
- 38
- 44
- 29
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 18
- 23
- 29
- 30
- 31
- 47
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 3
- 7
- 17
- 28
- 46
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 21
- 23
- 36
- 38
- 44
- 29
