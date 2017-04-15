No winner of Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's €8,354,030 Lotto jackpot.

Lotto Results: Saturday, April 15, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 7
    • 9
    • 13
    • 21
    • 32
    • 36
    • 34



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 13
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 34
    • 36
    • 30



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €8,354,030

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 10
    • 26
    • 27
    • 32
    • 36
    • 47
    • 3



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 5
    • 7
    • 32
    • 36
    • 40
    • 41
    • 20



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 10
    • 26
    • 27
    • 32
    • 36
    • 47
    • 3



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 7
    • 32
    • 36
    • 40
    • 41
    • 20



