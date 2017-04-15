No winner of Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's €8,354,030 Lotto jackpot.
Lotto Results: Saturday, April 15, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 7
- 9
- 13
- 21
- 32
- 36
- 34
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 13
- 31
- 32
- 33
- 34
- 36
- 30
Lotto Results - Jackpot €8,354,030
- 7
- 9
- 16
- 26
- 40
- 45
- 13
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 10
- 26
- 27
- 32
- 36
- 47
- 3
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 5
- 7
- 32
- 36
- 40
- 41
- 20
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 9
- 16
- 26
- 40
- 45
- 13
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 10
- 26
- 27
- 32
- 36
- 47
- 3
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 7
- 32
- 36
- 40
- 41
- 20
