No winner of Lotto jackpot
12/04/2017 - 20:52:56Back to Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €7,637,708.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 16
- 29
- 35
- 36
- 37
- 38
- 3
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 8
- 25
- 34
- 37
- 38
- 14
Lotto Results - Jackpot €7,637,708
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 40,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5+Bonus prize of €55,750.
- 7
- 14
- 18
- 24
- 25
- 31
- 29
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 2
- 3
- 8
- 13
- 20
- 36
- 30
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 9
- 17
- 24
- 30
- 34
- 44
- 12
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 14
- 18
- 24
- 25
- 31
- 29
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 3
- 8
- 13
- 20
- 36
- 30
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 17
- 24
- 30
- 34
- 44
- 12
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 16
- 26
- 27
- 33
- 39
- 35
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 5
- 10
- 14
- 26
- 34
- 35
- 39
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
KEYWORDS: lotto
- 2
- 3
- 8
- 13
- 20
- 36
- 30
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Galway woman, who was down to her last €24, collects €297k EuroMillions jackpot
A Galway woman, whose car was so worn out that the registration plate on her car was held together with sellotape, has collected €297,860 on the EuroMillions draw.
Man flew to Ireland from Canada to have sex with girl
A father is due to be sentenced in Canada today for grooming and having sex with an underage Irish girl during two trips here in 2013, writes Cormac O'Keeffe.
Medics sent man home three times before brain bleed death
A young father with severe headaches who was sent home from hospital three times in three weeks diagnosed with migraines died days later from a brain bleed.
Tánaiste: No money for thousands of drivers wrongly convicted in court
The Tánaiste and justice minister has admitted she has no money allocated in her budget this year to compensate thousands of people wrongly convicted in court.
DAA told to 'come clean' about Norwegian services
A TD has called on the DAA to come clean about its support for Norwegian’s new low-fares transatlantic services out of Ireland amid concerns about the future of its proposed Cork to New York route, writes Eoin English.
Health food chain Chopped to create 320 jobs
Irish healthy food company Chopped has announced the creation of 320 new jobs today.
Legal loophole means Good Friday alcohol reform bill doesn’t cover restaurants
Plans to scrap the Good Friday alcohol ban will not end the block on sales in restaurants and other areas because of legal loopholes in the proposed legislation.
Latest: Watch as Garda Commissioner is met with eerie silence at AGSI conference
Latest: The Garda Commissioner says either Gardaí put in breathalyser numbers wrong or counted them wrong.
Join the conversation - comment here