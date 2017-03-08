No winner of Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2,422,208.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 7
- 14
- 18
- 34
- 37
- 38
- 13
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 15
- 20
- 22
- 33
- 38
- 39
- 36
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,422,208
- 11
- 13
- 21
- 31
- 32
- 42
- 16
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 5
- 9
- 14
- 22
- 36
- 28
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 3
- 11
- 16
- 27
- 35
- 43
- 5
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 11
- 13
- 21
- 31
- 32
- 42
- 16
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €0
- 1
- 5
- 9
- 14
- 22
- 36
- 28
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 11
- 16
- 27
- 35
- 43
- 5
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 5
- 9
- 14
- 22
- 36
- 28
