No winner of Lotto jackpot

There was one no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €11.3m.

More than 43,000 players won prizes including one Match 5+Bonus winner who scooped €75,157.

Lotto Results: Saturday, February 25, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 2
    • 5
    • 18
    • 22
    • 24
    • 36
    • 11



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize

    • 21
    • 24
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 37
    • 34



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €12,127,608

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 60,000 players won prizes.

    • 2
    • 12
    • 17
    • 29
    • 32
    • 38
    • 20



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 9
    • 12
    • 27
    • 35
    • 37
    • 47
    • 32



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 17
    • 20
    • 29
    • 32
    • 37
    • 46
    • 10



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 12
    • 17
    • 29
    • 32
    • 38
    • 20



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 12
    • 27
    • 35
    • 37
    • 47
    • 32



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 17
    • 20
    • 29
    • 32
    • 37
    • 46
    • 10



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 12
    • 22
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 38
    • 18



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 7
    • 8
    • 12
    • 31
    • 37
    • 26



Full Lotto draw results »

