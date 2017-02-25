No winner of Lotto jackpot
There was one no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €11.3m.
More than 43,000 players won prizes including one Match 5+Bonus winner who scooped €75,157.
Lotto Results: Saturday, February 25, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
- 2
- 5
- 18
- 22
- 24
- 36
- 11
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize
- 21
- 24
- 25
- 28
- 33
- 37
- 34
Lotto Results - Jackpot €12,127,608
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 60,000 players won prizes.
- 2
- 12
- 17
- 29
- 32
- 38
- 20
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 9
- 12
- 27
- 35
- 37
- 47
- 32
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 17
- 20
- 29
- 32
- 37
- 46
- 10
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 12
- 17
- 29
- 32
- 38
- 20
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 12
- 27
- 35
- 37
- 47
- 32
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 17
- 20
- 29
- 32
- 37
- 46
- 10
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 12
- 22
- 29
- 31
- 35
- 38
- 18
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 7
- 8
- 12
- 31
- 37
- 26
