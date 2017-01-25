No winner of Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €6,023,399.
One lucky Irish winner has scooped the EuroMillions Jackpot prize tonight.
Update 3pm: National Lottery says the winner of 88 million euro in last nights euromillions has made contact with them.
Two Aer Lingus workers and a Chinese national have been remanded in custody after being charged in connection with organised human trafficking at Dublin Airport.
A Carlow woman who sued her husband over the deaths of their sons says no amount of money would be an appropriate award in her case.
The Minister for Transport, Shane Ross, has announced the road projects that will be included in the €324m investment programme for 2017.
Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary says he will probably give his social media team a raise for their controversial posts about Aer Lingus.
She’s taking over from Martin McGuinness.
People who eat seafood are consuming tiny bits of plastic which end up in their bloodstream.
