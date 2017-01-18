No winner of Lotto jackpot
18/01/2017 - 21:42:43Back to Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €5m.
Over 27,000 players won prizes.
Lotto Results: Sunday, October 02, 2016
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 3
- 9
- 19
- 21
- 28
- 39
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 4
- 16
- 23
- 26
- 27
- 32
- 28
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 3
- 6
- 12
- 28
- 31
- 34
- 33
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 2
- 6
- 14
- 19
- 20
- 32
- 33
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
HSE issues public health warning for drug users in Cork city
The HSE has issued a public health warning this evening about a potentially deadly designer drug which may be in circulation in Cork city, writes Eoin English.
Man killed, daughter injured, in Dublin accident
A man has died and his daughter has been injured after they were knocked down in Dublin last night.
Scam sees thousands creating false 'lives' in Ireland to secure British residency
Thousands of people are using a scam to secure residency for non-EU family members in the UK by creating false "lives" in Ireland, it has been reported.
Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin man
Gardai in Dublin are appealing for the public's help in finding a man who's been missing since before Christmas.
Two children knocked down in Antrim 'in critical condition'
The PSNI says two children are in a critical condition after being knocked down in Co Antrim.
Latest: Man thought to have been murdered by gang after gun attack and chase
Update 2.50pm: A man was murdered by a gang of people on a street in Lucan after a gun attack on a house and a car chase.
Laws protecting renters come into force today
New laws protecting renters, known as the Tyrrelstown Amendment, come into force today.
Kenny is being asked not to present bowl of shamrock to Trump on St Patrick's Day
The Taoiseach Enda Kenny is being called on not to present the incoming US President Donald Trump with a bowl of shamrock this St Patrick's Day.
Join the conversation - comment here