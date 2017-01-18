No winner of Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €5m.

Over 27,000 players won prizes.

Lotto Results: Sunday, October 02, 2016


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize. 

    • 1
    • 3
    • 9
    • 19
    • 21
    • 28
    • 39



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize. 

    • 4
    • 16
    • 23
    • 26
    • 27
    • 32
    • 28



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize. 

    • 3
    • 6
    • 12
    • 28
    • 31
    • 34
    • 33



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize. 

    • 2
    • 6
    • 14
    • 19
    • 20
    • 32
    • 33



