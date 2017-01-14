No winner of Lotto jackpot
There was one no winner of tonight's €4,496,642 Lotto Jackpot.
Lotto Results: Sunday, October 02, 2016
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 3
- 9
- 19
- 21
- 28
- 39
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 4
- 16
- 23
- 26
- 27
- 32
- 28
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 3
- 6
- 12
- 28
- 31
- 34
- 33
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 2
- 6
- 14
- 19
- 20
- 32
- 33
Most Read in Ireland
Weather warnings withdrawn by Met Eireann
Met Eireann has withdrawn its weather warnings for snow and ice, despite some lingering snow showers.
Young mother killed in Meath crash; six-year-old seriously injured
A 26-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Co Meath yesterday.
Winner of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition announced
5the year Dublin student Shane Curran has been announced as winner of the 53rd BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.
Gardaí search for Dublin teenager missing for five days
Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's help in finding a missing teenager.
No let up on the cold today
It will remain cold and frosty this morning, after many parts of the country saw heavy snow showers yesterday. Highest temperatures this morning will be 4C-5C.
Limerick Strand apartment residents claim "victory" in stand off with owners
Campaigners have said "people power has won out" after the apartment owners agreed to withdraw the orders to vacate the properties, writes David Raleigh.
Last remaining homeless person leaves Apollo house
The last resident of Apollo house has left the building.
Gardaí investigate armed robbery in Wexford
Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery at a post office in County Wexford this afternoon.
