No winner of Lotto jackpot
28/12/2016
There was no winner of tonight's €2m Lotto jackpot.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
- 2
- 8
- 15
- 27
- 30
- 37
- 28
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 26
- 33
- 34
- 21
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,000,000
- 1
- 12
- 34
- 43
- 45
- 47
- 27
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 6
- 14
- 16
- 31
- 32
- 46
- 7
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 11
- 19
- 20
- 34
- 36
- 45
- 47
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 12
- 34
- 43
- 45
- 47
- 27
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 14
- 16
- 31
- 32
- 46
- 7
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 11
- 19
- 20
- 34
- 36
- 45
- 47
Join the conversation - comment here