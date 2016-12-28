No winner of Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's €2m Lotto jackpot.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 28, 2016


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 2
    • 8
    • 15
    • 27
    • 30
    • 37
    • 28



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize

    • 3
    • 4
    • 5
    • 26
    • 33
    • 34
    • 21



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 14
    • 16
    • 31
    • 32
    • 46
    • 7



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 11
    • 19
    • 20
    • 34
    • 36
    • 45
    • 47



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 14
    • 16
    • 31
    • 32
    • 46
    • 7



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 19
    • 20
    • 34
    • 36
    • 45
    • 47



