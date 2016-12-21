No winner of Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €3,914,430
Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 4
- 19
- 21
- 22
- 29
- 38
- 12
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 7
- 12
- 22
- 31
- 33
- 27
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,914,430
- 6
- 10
- 23
- 28
- 37
- 41
- 18
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 6
- 27
- 29
- 31
- 46
- 17
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 6
- 17
- 18
- 25
- 31
- 35
- 26
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 10
- 23
- 28
- 37
- 41
- 18
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 6
- 27
- 29
- 31
- 46
- 17
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 17
- 18
- 25
- 31
- 35
- 26
