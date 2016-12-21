No winner of Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €3,914,430

Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 21, 2016


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 19
    • 21
    • 22
    • 29
    • 38
    • 12



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 7
    • 12
    • 22
    • 31
    • 33
    • 27



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,914,430

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 6
    • 27
    • 29
    • 31
    • 46
    • 17



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 6
    • 17
    • 18
    • 25
    • 31
    • 35
    • 26



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 6
    • 27
    • 29
    • 31
    • 46
    • 17



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 17
    • 18
    • 25
    • 31
    • 35
    • 26



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 5
    • 10
    • 17
    • 23
    • 34
    • 38



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 23
    • 24
    • 27
    • 28
    • 34
    • 39
    • 13



