No winner of €7.95m Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €8m.

The numbers drawn were 10, 21, 22, 26, 42 and 46. The bonus number was 35.

Saturday's jackpot is heading for €9m.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 4, 5, 8, 14, 31 and 46. The bonus number was 19.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 12, 17, 21, 22, 25 and 39. The bonus number was 34.