No winner of €7.25m Lotto jackpot

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth over €7.25m.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 top prizes.
KEYWORDS: lotto

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland