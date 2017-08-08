No winner of €6m lotto jackpot but one lucky punter won €250k

There was no winner of the €6m jackpot prize but one Lotto Plus 2 player has collected the top prize of €250k.

The winning ticket was sold in the North.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, August 08, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 10
    • 11
    • 13
    • 24
    • 37
    • 30



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 13
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 33
    • 34
    • 25



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 17
    • 30
    • 33
    • 34
    • 35
    • 39
    • 22



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 12
    • 24
    • 26
    • 30
    • 34
    • 16



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €36,563,144

    There was one winner of the EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in Portugal.

    • 15
    • 25
    • 26
    • 40
    • 41
    • 4
    • 5



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 3
    • 23
    • 24
    • 27



