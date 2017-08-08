No winner of €6m lotto jackpot but one lucky punter won €250k
There was no winner of the €6m jackpot prize but one Lotto Plus 2 player has collected the top prize of €250k.
The winning ticket was sold in the North.
Lotto Results: Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 10
- 11
- 13
- 24
- 37
- 30
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 13
- 26
- 27
- 28
- 33
- 34
- 25
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 17
- 30
- 33
- 34
- 35
- 39
- 22
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 12
- 24
- 26
- 30
- 34
- 16
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €36,563,144
There was one winner of the EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in Portugal.
- 15
- 25
- 26
- 40
- 41
- 4
- 5
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Plus top prize.
KEYWORDS: lotto
- 1
- 3
- 23
- 24
- 27
Most Read in Ireland
