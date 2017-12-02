No winner of €2.5m Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot worth over €2.5 million.

The Lotto jackpot was €2,526,322. This means Wednesday’s jackpot is heading for €3m.

The numbers drawn were 10, 11, 18, 27, 28 and 42. The bonus number was 38.

There were no winner of the top prize in the Lotto Plus 1 of €500,000.

The numbers drawn this evening were 5, 8, 15, 22, 33 and 42. The bonus number was 45.

There was also no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000.

The numbers drawn were 11, 13, 20, 22, 30 and 35. The bonus number was 26.