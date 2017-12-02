No winner of €2.5m Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot worth over €2.5 million.
The Lotto jackpot was €2,526,322. This means Wednesday’s jackpot is heading for €3m.
The numbers drawn were 10, 11, 18, 27, 28 and 42. The bonus number was 38.
There were no winner of the top prize in the Lotto Plus 1 of €500,000.
The numbers drawn this evening were 5, 8, 15, 22, 33 and 42. The bonus number was 45.
There was also no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000.
The numbers drawn were 11, 13, 20, 22, 30 and 35. The bonus number was 26.
Lotto Results: Saturday, December 02, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 4
- 16
- 23
- 25
- 30
- 31
- 26
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 4
- 6
- 20
- 37
- 39
- 27
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,526,322
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 39,000 players won prizes.
- 10
- 11
- 18
- 27
- 28
- 42
- 38
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 5
- 8
- 15
- 22
- 33
- 42
- 45
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 11
- 13
- 20
- 22
- 30
- 35
- 26
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 10
- 11
- 18
- 27
- 28
- 42
- 38
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 8
- 15
- 22
- 33
- 42
- 45
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 11
- 13
- 20
- 22
- 30
- 35
- 26
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 12
- 27
- 30
- 34
- 38
- 15
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 9
- 22
- 25
- 26
- 29
- 36
- 21
