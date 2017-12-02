No winner of €2.5m Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot worth over €2.5 million.

The Lotto jackpot was €2,526,322. This means Wednesday’s jackpot is heading for €3m.

The numbers drawn were 10, 11, 18, 27, 28 and 42. The bonus number was 38.

There were no winner of the top prize in the Lotto Plus 1 of €500,000.

The numbers drawn this evening were 5, 8, 15, 22, 33 and 42. The bonus number was 45.

There was also no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000.

The numbers drawn were 11, 13, 20, 22, 30 and 35. The bonus number was 26.

Lotto Results: Saturday, December 02, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 4
    • 16
    • 23
    • 25
    • 30
    • 31
    • 26



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 6
    • 20
    • 37
    • 39
    • 27



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,526,322

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 39,000 players won prizes. 

    • 10
    • 11
    • 18
    • 27
    • 28
    • 42
    • 38



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 5
    • 8
    • 15
    • 22
    • 33
    • 42
    • 45



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 11
    • 13
    • 20
    • 22
    • 30
    • 35
    • 26



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 10
    • 11
    • 18
    • 27
    • 28
    • 42
    • 38



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 8
    • 15
    • 22
    • 33
    • 42
    • 45



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 13
    • 20
    • 22
    • 30
    • 35
    • 26



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 12
    • 27
    • 30
    • 34
    • 38
    • 15



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 9
    • 22
    • 25
    • 26
    • 29
    • 36
    • 21



