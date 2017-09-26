No winner of €163m Euromillions jackpot
There was no winner of tonight’s Euromillions jackpot worth over €163m.
One lucky Irish punter did collect €53,151 by matching 5 numbers.
Lotto Results: Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 11
- 14
- 15
- 17
- 37
- 10
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 14
- 16
- 26
- 29
- 30
- 7
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 6
- 9
- 16
- 25
- 35
- 4
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 6
- 8
- 11
- 18
- 23
- 7
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €163,620,566
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.
- 1
- 29
- 40
- 41
- 48
- 6
- 12
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There were two winners of the EuroMillions Plus top prize. The winning tickets were sold in the East and North East of the country.
- 17
- 31
- 37
- 40
- 46
